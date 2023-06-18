Looking back at the changing face of the Edinburgh area

While most of Edinburgh has changed in some shape or form over the years, Fountainbridge has seen some of the biggest changes, with the area previously dominated by the Fountain Brewery now home to Fountain Park entertainment complex and the new Boroughmuir High School.

Anybody who left the city at the turn of the century and returned in 2023 would be amazed at the difference in the area. With the regeneration of the Union Canal also leaving its impact on Fountainbridge, with new flats, hotels, offices, bars and restaurants transforming the area in the last 20-30 years.

The birthplace of arguably Edinburgh’s greatest ever son, Sir Sean Connery, Fountainbridge has changed dramatically in the past three decades, with once iconic buildings like Fountain Brewery, the rubber works and Fat Sam’s restaurant on the corner of Semple Street and Fountainbridge now gone forever.

Fountain Brewery The iconic Fountain Brewery and Tartan Club social club were the beating heart of Fountainbridge for many years, opening in 1856. The brewery was closed in 2004 and later demolished. Most of the site is now made up of offices, flats and hotels as well as a community garden.

Eros Elite Redevelopment of the area began with the construction of the Fountain Park leisure centre on former brewery ground on the north side of Dundee Street in 1998. Among the inhabitants of the first Fountain Park was the popular Eros Elite nightclub. The 3000 capacity super club opened on Hogmanay 1999 and closed in 2004. The unit is not taken up by a casino and a kids trampoline centre.

End of an era The former Scottish Courage Brewing LTD, Fountain Brewery being demolished in 2011.

Canal clean-up Volunteers are pictured cleaning up the Lochrin basin section of the Union canal at Fountainbridge in July 1977 find some old drainpipes. The clean-up was part of Granada TV's 'Waterways Clean-up day'.