Picture-postcard Auld Reekie attracts plenty of praise for the breathtaking architecture of both the historic Old Town and the classical Georgian New Town –both designated UNESCO World Heritage Sites .

Nevertheless, many stunning buildings have been lost down the decades – and once they’re gone, well, they’re gone.

17 examples of lost Edinburgh buildings that many locals wish were still standing today