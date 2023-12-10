News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Edinburgh retro: 17 photos of much missed Edinburgh buildings, sadly demolished and now consigned to history

Edinburgh is often cited as one of the most beautiful cities on the planet – and you won’t get any argument from us on that front.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 10th Dec 2023, 14:49 GMT

Picture-postcard Auld Reekie attracts plenty of praise for the breathtaking architecture of both the historic Old Town and the classical Georgian New Town –both designated UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Nevertheless, many stunning buildings have been lost down the decades – and once they’re gone, well, they’re gone.

Take a look through our photo gallery for 17 examples of lost Edinburgh buildings that many locals wish were still standing today – and let us know your own thoughts in the comments section before you go.

The neoclassical New Club on Princes Street was demolished for a brand new building in 1967.

1. New Club, Princes Street

The neoclassical New Club on Princes Street was demolished for a brand new building in 1967. Photo: Unknown

Photo Sales
Dating from the Georgian era, St James Square vanished in stages after 1965. The St James shopping centre was constructed on the site in the early 1970s.

2. St James Square

Dating from the Georgian era, St James Square vanished in stages after 1965. The St James shopping centre was constructed on the site in the early 1970s. Photo: Unknown

Photo Sales
Looking down Leith Street in Edinburgh towards Picardy Place in 1958. Picture shows (left hand side) the Top Deck restaurant, John Collier menswear and Timpson's shoe shop. All these shops were demolished to make way for St James Centre and King James Hotel in 1969.

3. Leith Street Terrace

Looking down Leith Street in Edinburgh towards Picardy Place in 1958. Picture shows (left hand side) the Top Deck restaurant, John Collier menswear and Timpson's shoe shop. All these shops were demolished to make way for St James Centre and King James Hotel in 1969. Photo: Unknown

Photo Sales
Built a decade before the American War of Independence, the south side of George Square was demolished in the early 1960s to make way for a new library for Edinburgh University.

4. George Square

Built a decade before the American War of Independence, the south side of George Square was demolished in the early 1960s to make way for a new library for Edinburgh University. Photo: Unknown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghOld Town