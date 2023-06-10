Edinburgh retro: 18 photo memories of Edinburgh in 1980 - including Heart of Midlothian's league title triumph
The Eighties saw Edinburgh begin to embrace a digital future and wave a sad farewell to the industries, infrastructure and technologies of yesteryear.
Throngs of locals lined the Capital’s streets to welcome home local sprinter Allan Wells, who was fresh from winning Olympic gold in Moscow for the 100m dash.
In the world of football, Hearts, having been relegated for the first time in their history, won the First Division at the first attempt and were back in the top flight by the summer.
Take a look through our photo gallery for a nostalgic trip back to 1980 – and let us know your favourite pictures in the comments section.
