Edinburgh retro: 18 photo memories of Edinburgh in 1980 - including Heart of Midlothian's league title triumph

The Eighties saw Edinburgh begin to embrace a digital future and wave a sad farewell to the industries, infrastructure and technologies of yesteryear.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 21st May 2020, 12:32 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 21:09 BST

Throngs of locals lined the Capital’s streets to welcome home local sprinter Allan Wells, who was fresh from winning Olympic gold in Moscow for the 100m dash.

In the world of football, Hearts, having been relegated for the first time in their history, won the First Division at the first attempt and were back in the top flight by the summer.

Take a look through our photo gallery for a nostalgic trip back to 1980 – and let us know your favourite pictures in the comments section.

A pipe band leads a giant papier mache lion conductor in the Evening News Edinburgh Festival Cavalcade, August 1980.

1. Edinburgh Festival Cavalcade 1980

A pipe band leads a giant papier mache lion conductor in the Evening News Edinburgh Festival Cavalcade, August 1980. Photo: Jack Crombie

Legendary comedian Billy Connolly with a cigarette during an interview in Edinburgh in August 1980.

2. Billy Connolly smoking 1980

Legendary comedian Billy Connolly with a cigarette during an interview in Edinburgh in August 1980. Photo: Albert Jordan

Willie Gibson in action during the Hearts v Hibs Edinburgh Derby football match at Tynecastle in August 1980. Hearts were newly-promoted after being relegated to the First Division in season 1978-79.

3. Hearts v Hibs 1980

Willie Gibson in action during the Hearts v Hibs Edinburgh Derby football match at Tynecastle in August 1980. Hearts were newly-promoted after being relegated to the First Division in season 1978-79. Photo: Bill Newton

Customers queue up for the Christmas and Boxing Day sales at RW Forsyth department store in Edinburgh's Princes Street December 1980.

4. Queues for Boxing Day sale Forsyth's 1980

Customers queue up for the Christmas and Boxing Day sales at RW Forsyth department store in Edinburgh's Princes Street December 1980. Photo: Alan Ledgerwood

