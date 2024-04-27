Turn the clock back 50 years and take a look at these pictures of secondary school life in the 1970s.

The amazing images, from the Evening News archives, give a glimpse of day-to-day school activities, including some perhaps surprising ones - like pupils who built their own sailing dinghy - but also special occasions like a Roya visit, founder’s day and a Christmas pantomime staged by teachers.

And there are landmark occasions like the first girls to be admitted to a previously all-boys school and the last day before another school closed.

Scroll through the selection of old photographs and indulge in some nostalgia.

1 . Forrester High School Children eating school dinners at Forrester High School in Edinburgh in September 1977. Photo: Stan Warburton

2 . Queensferry High School The Queensferry High School quiz team took part in the Round the Regions school quiz in December 1979. Here, Douglas Cameron, Gordon Dalyell, Catherine Beer and Aileen Lynn are pictured with with quizmaster Bamber Gascoigne (centre). Photo: Bill Stout

3 . Cavaliers v Roundheads The pupils of St Mary's Music School in Edinburgh staged a Cavaliers v Roundheads mock battle for their school pageant in January 1975. Photo: Denis Straughan

4 . Broughton High School The pupils and teachers at Broughton High School Edinburgh built their own dinghy in May 1975. Photo: Stan Warburton