Shopping has changed a lot in the past six decades - there was no online ordering in the 1960s and not many out-of-town shopping centres either.

Many of the shops in the pictures here here will no longer exist - in some cases, the goods they sold will no longer be things people buy.

But it’s fascinating to look back and see what shops there were 60 years ago.

Scroll through these old photographs selected from the Evening News archive and get a flavour of what it was like going to the shops in the Edinburgh of the 1960s.

George Waterstons, stationers, in George Street Edinburgh in October 1967.

1. George Waterstons, stationers

George Waterstons, stationers, in George Street Edinburgh in October 1967. | TSPL Photo: Jack Wallace

The soft furnishings department of Jenners department store in Edinburgh, October 1964.

2. Jenners soft furnishings

The soft furnishings department of Jenners department store in Edinburgh, October 1964. | TSPL Photo: TSPL

Looking north to Holy Corner from the junction of Church Hill and Morningside Road in Edinburgh in 1964. Along the shops are Dobson Bros the butchers, Avril dress shop, and Melrose the bookseller.

3. Morningside Road

Looking north to Holy Corner from the junction of Church Hill and Morningside Road in Edinburgh in 1964. Along the shops are Dobson Bros the butchers, Avril dress shop, and Melrose the bookseller. | TSPL Photo: TSPL

Drapers shop J&R Allan on South Bridge in 1966. The business bought the premises at Nos 80-86 South Bridge in 1876 but eventually closed in 1976 after being taken over by House of Fraser.

4. Drapers J&R Allan

Drapers shop J&R Allan on South Bridge in 1966. The business bought the premises at Nos 80-86 South Bridge in 1876 but eventually closed in 1976 after being taken over by House of Fraser. | TSPL Photo: George Smith

