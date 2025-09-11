Many of the shops in the pictures here here will no longer exist - in some cases, the goods they sold will no longer be things people buy.
1. George Waterstons, stationers
George Waterstons, stationers, in George Street Edinburgh in October 1967. | TSPL Photo: Jack Wallace
2. Jenners soft furnishings
The soft furnishings department of Jenners department store in Edinburgh, October 1964. | TSPL Photo: TSPL
3. Morningside Road
Looking north to Holy Corner from the junction of Church Hill and Morningside Road in Edinburgh in 1964. Along the shops are Dobson Bros the butchers, Avril dress shop, and Melrose the bookseller. | TSPL Photo: TSPL
4. Drapers J&R Allan
Drapers shop J&R Allan on South Bridge in 1966. The business bought the premises at Nos 80-86 South Bridge in 1876 but eventually closed in 1976 after being taken over by House of Fraser. | TSPL Photo: George Smith