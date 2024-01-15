News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Edinburgh retro: 33 brilliant old photographs showing how Edinburgh city centre has changed over the years

Edinburgh city centre has seen huge changes down over the decades, but one thing remains constant – Scotland’s capital is one of the most beautiful cities in the world.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 15th Jan 2024, 14:08 GMT

From the trams and parades to massive department stores and shopping centres, take a look through our picture gallery to see how much Edinburgh’s city centre has changed through the years. And let us your favourite photos in the comments section before you go.

The corner where George IV Bridge meets Chambers Street and Candlemaker Row in 1965 - Greyfriars Bobby statue to left of picture.

1. George IV Bridge 1965

The corner where George IV Bridge meets Chambers Street and Candlemaker Row in 1965 - Greyfriars Bobby statue to left of picture. Photo: TSPL

Photo Sales
Usher's Brewery's Grey Percheron horses pulling a dray delivering beer to a bar in George Street in May 1960.

2. George Street 1960

Usher's Brewery's Grey Percheron horses pulling a dray delivering beer to a bar in George Street in May 1960. Photo: TSPL

Photo Sales
The Gladstone Memorial at the junction of George Street and St Andrew Square in 1953 shortly before it was moved to Coates Crescent.

3. The Gladstone Memorial 1953

The Gladstone Memorial at the junction of George Street and St Andrew Square in 1953 shortly before it was moved to Coates Crescent. Photo: TSPL

Photo Sales
An Edinburgh taxi dressed as a racing car makes its way along Princes Street in the Evening News Festival Cavalcade, August 1983.

4. Evening News Cavalcade 1983

An Edinburgh taxi dressed as a racing car makes its way along Princes Street in the Evening News Festival Cavalcade, August 1983. Photo: TSPL

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghScotland