Edinburgh retro: 36 amazing photos capturing the changes Edinburgh city centre has undergone over the years

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 19th Aug 2024, 10:58 BST
Edinburgh city centre, it would be fair to say, has seen its fair share of change in the name of progress down the years.

Not all of us like change, or agree with it, but despite there being plenty of it, Scotland’s capital remains one of the most beautiful cities in the world.

From trams to shopping centres to department stores, scroll through our photo gallery to see how much Edinburgh city centre has changed down the decades. And let us know your thoughts in the comments section before you go.

Take a look through our gallery to see how much Edinburgh city centre has changed down the decades.

1. These photos show how much Edinburgh has changed

Take a look through our gallery to see how much Edinburgh city centre has changed down the decades. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Exterior of the Caledonian Club and Liberal Club in Princes Street Edinburgh, April 1978 - planned for demolition. It became the site of Debenham's department store.

2. Caledonian Club & Liberal Club 1978

Exterior of the Caledonian Club and Liberal Club in Princes Street Edinburgh, April 1978 - planned for demolition. It became the site of Debenham's department store. Photo: TSPL

Photo Sales
North British and Mercantile Insurance Company building on Princes Street in 1965. This became the site of the now closed British Home Stores (BHS).

3. North British and Mercantile Insurance Company building 1965

North British and Mercantile Insurance Company building on Princes Street in 1965. This became the site of the now closed British Home Stores (BHS). Photo: TSPL

Photo Sales
The corner where George IV Bridge meets Chambers Street and Candlemaker Row in 1965 - Greyfriars Bobby statue to left of picture.

4. George IV Bridge 1965

The corner where George IV Bridge meets Chambers Street and Candlemaker Row in 1965 - Greyfriars Bobby statue to left of picture. Photo: TSPL

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghScotland