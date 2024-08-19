Not all of us like change, or agree with it, but despite there being plenty of it, Scotland’s capital remains one of the most beautiful cities in the world.
From trams to shopping centres to department stores, scroll through our photo gallery to see how much Edinburgh city centre has changed down the decades.
1. These photos show how much Edinburgh has changed
Take a look through our gallery to see how much Edinburgh city centre has changed down the decades. Photo: Third Party
2. Caledonian Club & Liberal Club 1978
Exterior of the Caledonian Club and Liberal Club in Princes Street Edinburgh, April 1978 - planned for demolition. It became the site of Debenham's department store. Photo: TSPL
3. North British and Mercantile Insurance Company building 1965
North British and Mercantile Insurance Company building on Princes Street in 1965. This became the site of the now closed British Home Stores (BHS). Photo: TSPL
4. George IV Bridge 1965
The corner where George IV Bridge meets Chambers Street and Candlemaker Row in 1965 - Greyfriars Bobby statue to left of picture. Photo: TSPL