Edinburgh Retro - City by the sea: 14 pictures of Capital's boats and ships in the 1950s and 1960s

By Ian Swanson
Published 22nd Feb 2025, 04:45 BST

Edinburgh is a city by the sea - and that inevitably influences its life and history.

Fishing, shipbuilding and trading across the oceans have all played a part in the Capital’s heritage.

Take a look at these old photos selected from the Evening News archives and get a flavour of life on the coast in the 1950s and 1960s.

Fishing boats at Newhaven harbour in February 1965

1. Fishing boats at Newhaven harbour

Fishing boats at Newhaven harbour in February 1965 | TSPL

Rowing boats abandoned for the winter at St Margaret's Loch in Holyrood Park in Edinburgh, November 1965.

2. Rowing boats in winter

Rowing boats abandoned for the winter at St Margaret's Loch in Holyrood Park in Edinburgh, November 1965. | TSPL

Fishing boats tied up at Port Seton harbour in East Lothian, December 1965

3. Tied up at Port Seton

Fishing boats tied up at Port Seton harbour in East Lothian, December 1965 | TSPL

Holidaymakers disembark from the Skylark pleasure boat at Portobello in its heyday - July 1966

4. Portobello pleasure trip

Holidaymakers disembark from the Skylark pleasure boat at Portobello in its heyday - July 1966 | TSPL Photo: Alan Ledgerwood

