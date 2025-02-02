The strong winds caused widespread damage across central Scotland, including the Capital. Schools were closed, trains, buses and trams cancelled.
Here are some amazing old photos selected from the Evening News archive, showing Edinburgh being battered by storms five or six decades ago, back in the 1960s and 1970s.
It includes several pictures of the January gales of 1968, which were described as Scotland's worst natural disaster. A total of 20 people died, most of them in and around Glasgow, which bore the brunt of the storm, with around 70,000 houses - half of Glasgow's council homes - suffering damage.
But a husband and wife died in Edinburgh when the high winds blew a chimney stack through the roof of their home in Northcote Street, Dalry, trapping them beneath tons of masonry.
Sixteen people had to be moved out of their tenement in Balfour Street when a chimney fell through a skylight and tore away part of the stair, trapping four families on the top floor for five hours.
And one of the pinnacles was blown off the Scott Monument and was buried 12 inches in the ground.