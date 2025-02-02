Edinburgh Retro: 17 amazing pictures of how storms hit Edinburgh in the 1960s and 1970s

By Ian Swanson
Published 2nd Feb 2025, 04:45 BST

Many people will still be recovering from the impact of Storm Eowyn which put Edinburgh on a rare red weather warning just over a week ago.

The strong winds caused widespread damage across central Scotland, including the Capital. Schools were closed, trains, buses and trams cancelled.

Here are some amazing old photos selected from the Evening News archive, showing Edinburgh being battered by storms five or six decades ago, back in the 1960s and 1970s.

It includes several pictures of the January gales of 1968, which were described as Scotland's worst natural disaster. A total of 20 people died, most of them in and around Glasgow, which bore the brunt of the storm, with around 70,000 houses - half of Glasgow's council homes - suffering damage.

But a husband and wife died in Edinburgh when the high winds blew a chimney stack through the roof of their home in Northcote Street, Dalry, trapping them beneath tons of masonry.

Sixteen people had to be moved out of their tenement in Balfour Street when a chimney fell through a skylight and tore away part of the stair, trapping four families on the top floor for five hours.

And one of the pinnacles was blown off the Scott Monument and was buried 12 inches in the ground.

Three cars parked outside the government buildings in Broomhouse Drive, Edinburgh, received a crushing blow when this tree was blown onto them, March 2 1967.

1. Cars crushed by tree

Three cars parked outside the government buildings in Broomhouse Drive, Edinburgh, received a crushing blow when this tree was blown onto them, March 2 1967. | TSPL

Photo Sales
Waves batter the wall on Portobello promenade during the gales of November 1967

2. Waves batter Portobello prom

Waves batter the wall on Portobello promenade during the gales of November 1967 | TSPL Photo: George Smith

Photo Sales
Carrick Knowe Primary School is damaged during the January gales in Edinburgh in 1968.

3. School damaged in gales

Carrick Knowe Primary School is damaged during the January gales in Edinburgh in 1968. | TSPL Photo: Jack Wallace

Photo Sales
The roof of another property lands on Ramsay Lodge, East Trinity Road, Edinburgh, during the January gales in 1968

4. Roof blown off

The roof of another property lands on Ramsay Lodge, East Trinity Road, Edinburgh, during the January gales in 1968 | TSPL Photo: Albert Jordan

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:NostalgiaMemories
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice