The strong winds caused widespread damage across central Scotland, including the Capital. Schools were closed, trains, buses and trams cancelled.

It includes several pictures of the January gales of 1968, which were described as Scotland's worst natural disaster. A total of 20 people died, most of them in and around Glasgow, which bore the brunt of the storm, with around 70,000 houses - half of Glasgow's council homes - suffering damage.

But a husband and wife died in Edinburgh when the high winds blew a chimney stack through the roof of their home in Northcote Street, Dalry, trapping them beneath tons of masonry.

Sixteen people had to be moved out of their tenement in Balfour Street when a chimney fell through a skylight and tore away part of the stair, trapping four families on the top floor for five hours.

And one of the pinnacles was blown off the Scott Monument and was buried 12 inches in the ground.

1 . Cars crushed by tree Three cars parked outside the government buildings in Broomhouse Drive, Edinburgh, received a crushing blow when this tree was blown onto them, March 2 1967. | TSPL Photo Sales

2 . Waves batter Portobello prom Waves batter the wall on Portobello promenade during the gales of November 1967 | TSPL Photo: George Smith Photo Sales

3 . School damaged in gales Carrick Knowe Primary School is damaged during the January gales in Edinburgh in 1968. | TSPL Photo: Jack Wallace Photo Sales

4 . Roof blown off The roof of another property lands on Ramsay Lodge, East Trinity Road, Edinburgh, during the January gales in 1968 | TSPL Photo: Albert Jordan Photo Sales