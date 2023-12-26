4 . New rules in parliament

Stricter rules were announced for members of the public attending First Minister's Questions at the Scottish Parliament after protesters interrupted the weekly session for the eighth time in three months. Under the new requirements, anyone booking a ticket for FMQs would have to give their name and address; group bookings would require names and addresses for everyone in the group; all individuals collecting a ticket for FMQs would have to show identification; people attending FMQs would have to leave their mobile phones in a secure locker; and anyone wilfully disrupting business would face a six-month ban from the public gallery. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell