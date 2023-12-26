Scroll through these 26 pictures and remind yourself of some of the news highlights of 2023
1. Worst car park
An Edinburgh car park was named the worst in Scotland and the third worst in the UK, based on Google reviews. The reviews for the Gorgie Road Pay and Display site at Riverside House included complaints about the pothole-covered surface, lack of lighting and its abundance of fly-tipping waste and rubbish. Photo: Google
2. Husband murdered pregnant wife
Abusive husband Kashif Anwar, 29, was jailed for at least 20 years for pushing his pregnant wife off Edinburgh's Arthur Seat to her death just days before she was planning to leave him. The murder trial head Fawziyah Javed, 31, was about 17 weeks pregnant at the time and used her dying words to reveal it was her husband who caused her to fall about 50ft before her body came to a rest. The couple, from Yorkshire, were on a short break in Edinburgh when the murder took place in September 2021. Photo: supplied
3. Tram history
Plans were announced for a large pair of Victorian-era tram cable wheels, part of Edinburgh's original cable-operated tram system, to go on on permanent public display close to today's tram route. The wheels, dated to 1898, were discovered during work on the extension from the city centre and Newhaven. Measuring 2.6 metres across, they were unearthed at the Pilrig Street junction with Leith Walk, the historic boundary between Leith and Edinburgh. Photo: submitted
4. New rules in parliament
Stricter rules were announced for members of the public attending First Minister's Questions at the Scottish Parliament after protesters interrupted the weekly session for the eighth time in three months. Under the new requirements, anyone booking a ticket for FMQs would have to give their name and address; group bookings would require names and addresses for everyone in the group; all individuals collecting a ticket for FMQs would have to show identification; people attending FMQs would have to leave their mobile phones in a secure locker; and anyone wilfully disrupting business would face a six-month ban from the public gallery. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell