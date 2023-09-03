News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh words: 16 old words and phrases used by Edinburghers that are in danger of dying out

Edinburgh has a very colourful set of words and phrases, as anyone who has spent much time in the city will know.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 11:58 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2023, 11:59 BST

But as the times change, soo too does our slang, and some of our vocabulary is in danger of falling out of fashion.

A few of the words you’ll see in our glossary and used in other parts of the countrty, but a fair few are unique to the Capital.

Have a scroll through our photo gallery too see 16 old word and phrases in danger of dying out.

Meaning: Great. Example: “Me and Hamish went oot last night, it was pure barry.”

1. Barry

Meaning: Great. Example: “Me and Hamish went oot last night, it was pure barry.” Photo: Shutterstock

Do you know these words and phrases?

2. Edinburgh

Do you know these words and phrases? Photo: Shutterstock

Meaning: To steal something. Example: “My bike just got chored.”

3. Chore

Meaning: To steal something. Example: “My bike just got chored.” Photo: Shutterstock

Meaning: Unfair, or a shame. Example: “Mary was meant to come out with us tonight, but she’s ditched us for her new boyfriend.” “That’s well shan.”

4. Shan

Meaning: Unfair, or a shame. Example: “Mary was meant to come out with us tonight, but she’s ditched us for her new boyfriend.” “That’s well shan.” Photo: Shutterstock

