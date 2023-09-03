Edinburgh has a very colourful set of words and phrases, as anyone who has spent much time in the city will know.

But as the times change, soo too does our slang, and some of our vocabulary is in danger of falling out of fashion.

A few of the words you’ll see in our glossary and used in other parts of the countrty, but a fair few are unique to the Capital.

Have a scroll through our photo gallery too see 16 old word and phrases in danger of dying out.

1 . Barry Meaning: Great. Example: “Me and Hamish went oot last night, it was pure barry.” Photo: Shutterstock Photo Sales

2 . Edinburgh Do you know these words and phrases? Photo: Shutterstock Photo Sales

3 . Chore Meaning: To steal something. Example: “My bike just got chored.” Photo: Shutterstock Photo Sales

4 . Shan Meaning: Unfair, or a shame. Example: “Mary was meant to come out with us tonight, but she’s ditched us for her new boyfriend.” “That’s well shan.” Photo: Shutterstock Photo Sales