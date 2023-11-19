Eighties Edinburgh: 18 historic retro pictures to take you back to 1980 in Edinburgh
At the start of the Eighties, Edinburgh started to embrace a digital future as locals waved farewell to some of the industries of yesteryear.
The new decade began with a bang in January as the last remnants of Portobello Power Station were cleared by controlled explosion.
Elsewhere, Shandwick Place became the first place in the UK to install a ‘talking’ pedestrian crossing intended as an aid for blind people, while a new interactive videotex system, Prestel, was being promoted in the Capital by British Telecom.
Take a look through our photo gallery for a trip back to 1980 in Edinburgh.
