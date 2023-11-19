News you can trust since 1873
Eighties Edinburgh: 18 historic retro pictures to take you back to 1980 in Edinburgh

At the start of the Eighties, Edinburgh started to embrace a digital future as locals waved farewell to some of the industries of yesteryear.
The new decade began with a bang in January as the last remnants of Portobello Power Station were cleared by controlled explosion.

Elsewhere, Shandwick Place became the first place in the UK to install a ‘talking’ pedestrian crossing intended as an aid for blind people, while a new interactive videotex system, Prestel, was being promoted in the Capital by British Telecom.

Take a look through our photo gallery for a trip back to 1980 in Edinburgh.

Passengers are stuck upstairs on an Edinburgh bus after it hits a hydraulic platform in Princes Street, smashing in the roof of the bus and bringing down the Christmas decorations in January 1980.

Passengers are stuck upstairs on an Edinburgh bus after it hits a hydraulic platform in Princes Street, smashing in the roof of the bus and bringing down the Christmas decorations in January 1980. Photo: Denis Straughan

Maori singers and dancers performing in traditional costume in Princes Street gardens Edinburgh, April 1980.

Maori singers and dancers performing in traditional costume in Princes Street gardens Edinburgh, April 1980. Photo: Ian Brand

A 1980 exterior of Edinburgh Zoo - people queuing to get into Edinburgh Zoo.

A 1980 exterior of Edinburgh Zoo - people queuing to get into Edinburgh Zoo. Photo: JACK CROMBIE

The information board at a Lothian Region Transport (LRT) bus stop in Princes Street Edinburgh, July 1980.

The information board at a Lothian Region Transport (LRT) bus stop in Princes Street Edinburgh, July 1980. Photo: George Smith

