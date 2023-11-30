News you can trust since 1873
St Andrew’s Day 2023: 13 Edinburgh photos showing how we celebrated Scotland’s patron saint over the years

To celebrate St Andrew’s Day, we take a look back at how Scotland's patron saint has been honoured in Edinburgh down the decades.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 30th Nov 2023, 12:17 GMT

Falling on November 30 each year, St Andrew's Day sees Scots commemorate a patron saint immortalised at the heart of Scottish heritage and culture – with Saint Andrew’s presence seen in everything from the Scottish Saltire flag to St Andrew’s University.

That said, not too much is known of our patron saint. Andrew of Apostle (Saint Andrew) is believed to have been born in Galilee, Israel in between 5 AD and 10 AD while it was under the domain of the Roman Empire.

Scroll through our photo gallery to see how St Andrew’s Day has been celebrated in Edinburgh through the years.

To celebrate St Andrew’s Day, Edinburgh Castle was lit up with a call to rally Edinburgh’s kind and generous spirit and support #MAKESOMEONESDAY

1. Edinburgh Castle

To celebrate St Andrew’s Day, Edinburgh Castle was lit up with a call to rally Edinburgh’s kind and generous spirit and support #MAKESOMEONESDAY Photo: OTHER

A West Highland terrier (named Buffy) joins the Stockbridge Pipe Band as it gathers to lead a colourful St Andrews Day march along the capital's Princes Street.

2. St Andrews Day march helper

A West Highland terrier (named Buffy) joins the Stockbridge Pipe Band as it gathers to lead a colourful St Andrews Day march along the capital's Princes Street. Photo: TSPL

Dalry Primary pupil Sean Greenan waits with classmates for Scottish Culture Minister Mike Russell in St Andrew's Square ahead of promoting the St Andrew's Day celebrations.

3. Dalry Primary pupils 2009

Dalry Primary pupil Sean Greenan waits with classmates for Scottish Culture Minister Mike Russell in St Andrew's Square ahead of promoting the St Andrew's Day celebrations. Photo: TSPL

Fireworks light the sky above Edinburgh Castle marking St Andrew's Day and the close of the Homecoming Celebrations.

4. Fireworks above Edinburgh Castle 2009

Fireworks light the sky above Edinburgh Castle marking St Andrew's Day and the close of the Homecoming Celebrations. Photo: TSPL

