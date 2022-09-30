As Halloween 2022 draws closer, many of us will be hurrying to the nearest supermarket to search for that perfectly round pumpkin that we can carve to mark the fright night.

But if you think the idea of picking out the best pumpkin from a large box isn’t as exciting, going to a local pumpkin patch sure is a better way to do so while supporting a local business.

And while you’re there, be sure to make a day of it because most pumpkin farms now have a variety of fun Halloween activities for kids that will keep them entertained.

Here are the farms and patches in and around Edinburgh where you may pick your own pumpkins this time of the year.

Pumpkins are available in and around Edinburgh this autumn

Where can I go pumpkin picking in Edinburgh?

Craigies Farm and Deli

Where: West Craigie Farm, South Queensferry, Edinburgh, EH30 9AR

Craigies Farm is well-known throughout Scotland for its pick-your-own fruit and vegetables and farm shop that specialises in homegrown produce.

Craigies, a short distance from Edinburgh City Centre, hosts an annual pick your own pumpkin farm that is well worth a visit for those looking for the perfect pumpkin this Halloween.

Those interested in going should book in advance online, with entry vouchers costing £1.50 to £2 per child and £3 to £4 per adult.

To pre-book and find out more, please visit the Craigies Farm website.

Conifox Adventure Park

Where: Conifox Adventure Park, Kirkliston, Edinburgh EH29 9ER

Located on the outskirts of Kirkliston and roughly a 20 minute drive from Edinburgh, Conifox Adventure Park is another site providing spooky season fans with the chance to pick their own pumpkin this year.

Its Conifox Halloween Festival, which starts from October 8 to October 30, offers a variety of spooky fun for the whole family to enjoy on top of picking your perfect pumpkin in their festive field.

There are numerous slots available each day, with tickets for children priced at £10 and including a pumpkin, halloween hunt and adventure park entry.

Adult tickets are £4.

To find out more visit Conifox Halloween Festival - Pumpkin Days’ event page.

Carve your own pumpkins this Halloween

Kilduff Farm

Where: Kilduff Farm, Near Athelstaneford, North Berwick, East Lothian, EH39 5BD

Since The Field opened at the East Lothian farm in 2018, Kilduff Farm has been hosting visitors to its pumpkin patch.

Kilduff Farm, located between North Berwick and Haddington, is little more than a half-hour trip from Edinburgh but promises a large variety of pumpkins to choose and choose from.

Kilduff Farm’s Pumpkin Festival runs from October 15 to October 30, with tickets starting at £6 in total, allowing a group arriving in one car access to The Patch full of pumpkins for up to two hours.

Visit Kilduff Farm’s website to book your car parking ticket or to find out more.

Balgone Estate

Where: Balgone Estate, Balgone Barns, North Berwick, EH39 5NY

Another East Lothian pumpkin patch, the Balgone Estate, offers a variety of family-friendly activities to visitors to its newly built pumpkin patch.

Visit the Balgone Estate to pick your own pumpkin and explore their new pick-your-own pumpkin patch and haunted trail, both of which are open in the days leading up to Halloween.

Tickets are £7 per car and must be purchased in advance online, with groups able to choose a date and time for a visit to the Balgone pumpkin farm between October 14 and October 28.

They include entry to the Pumpkin Patch, Maize Maze, Spooky Trail, and all catering, with visitors able to enter at any time during the hour of their choice and stay for up to three hours.