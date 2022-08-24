Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boots has announced the expansion of its partnership with Deliveroo to 125 stores across the UK, including some Edinburgh locations.

The announcement comes after a successful trial across 14 stores in the UK.

Now customers will be able to access a range of 750 products, and have them delivered to their door within minutes.

Paula Bobbett, Chief Digital Officer at Boots said: “We’re so excited to be able to extend our

partnership with Deliveroo and offer this service in more cities across the UK.

“The original trial in 14 stores was a huge success and gave us the opportunity to learn very quickly what our customers want from a rapid delivery service.

“Now as we expand to 125 stores across the UK, we can be sure the products available on the service are well matched to customer needs.”

Paul added: “Through Deliveroo, our customers can get cough, cold and flu relief products and mild pain relief delivered to their doors to help them with the symptoms of mild illnesses this winter, or baby wipes and nappies for those every-day childcare emergencies.

“Plus, if they’ve run out of their favourite skin care brand, or need a last-minute gift, they can get our great range of beauty and gifting products straight to them in minutes.”

Carlo Mocci, Chief Business Officer, UK&I, Deliveroo, said: “Deliveroo continues to bring greater choice and availability to people across the UK, with everything from suntan lotion to cold and flu symptom relief products, or fruit and veg from your local supermarket to a Friday night treat from your local restaurant.

“Boots is a fantastic partner for Deliveroo and hugely valued by our customers.”

So, what stores in Edinburgh will you be able to get on Deliveroo? Here’s everything you need to know about the exciting expansion.

How can I get Boots items delivered to me on Deliveroo?

You can get your hands on the convenient deliveries via the Deliveroo app. To order, all you have to do is visit the Boots page, select your items and they will be packed up and sent straight to your door.

Which stores in Edinburgh are delivering Boots products?

Following the successful trial, customers in Edinburgh will be able to order items from two Boots stores in the city centre.

The branches which will be available on the Deliveroo app are the following:

Edinburgh Craigleith

Edinburgh 101 Princes Street

What will be available from Boots on Deliveroo?

The service offers quick and convenient access to Boots’ range of healthcare, beauty, and skincare, fragrances, toiletries and baby food and drink products.