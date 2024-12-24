12 photos show Edinburgh Christmas Market packed with families getting into festive spirit

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 24th Dec 2024, 14:44 GMT
Edinburgh city centre, with its funfair rides, markets and food and drink stalls, was the place to be on Christmas Eve, as you’ll see from these photos.

Always popular with locals and tourists alike, Edinburgh’s Christmas offerings in East and West Princes Street Gardens were already starting to get packed by noon on December 24.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see families and friends getting into the yuletide spirit in the city centre on Christmas Eve.

1. Edinburgh Christmas

Take a look through our photo gallery to see families and friends getting into the yuletide spirit in Edinburgh city centre on Christmas Eve.

Families and friends flocked to East and West Princes Street Gardens on Christmas Eve. Large crowds were seen getting into the yuletide spirit as they enjoyed the traditional Christmas Markets, funfair rides, and food and drink stalls.

2. Edinburgh Christmas

3. Edinburgh Christmas

4. Edinburgh Christmas

