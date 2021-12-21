Edinburgh Christmas: Edinburgh North East Foodbank receives funding boost thanks to donation from Leith's Utilita Energy Hub

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The energy hub, based in Leith, has donated £3,436 to the Edinburgh North East Foodbank which will go towards helping the local community access the food and supplies they need during Christmas and New Year.

The donation is part of a national initiative which saw Utilita Energy donate one penny every time one of its 830,000 customers completed an online top-up between November 14 and December 15.

Debra Clason with foodbank manager Alison Roxburgh

Each penny was added to a central fund which was then divided between each of Utilita’s nine energy hubs located across the UK.

Alison Roxburgh, manager at the Edinburgh North East Foodbank, added: “Through partnership working with the foodbank and the local community, staff at Utilita do an

amazing job at raising funds and much needed food and toiletries for the Edinburgh NE Foodbank. Thank you for all your support and dedication.”

The company will also be donating £1 to The Prince’s Trust for every new download of the MyUtilita app combined with an initial top up for the whole of December.

Debra Clason, manager of Leith’s Utilita Energy Hub, which has supported the Edinburgh North East Foodbank over the last few years, said: “We know the Edinburgh North East Foodbank organisation will make every penny of this important donation go as far as it can, impacting the lives of hundreds of households who need to know that people care.

“It’s our absolute pleasure to know that Utilita Energy and its wonderful customers are

making lives that little bit easier for those who need help the most.”

