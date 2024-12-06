Edinburgh Christmas Market has consistently been namechecked as one of the best markets in Europe and it has returned for 2024, so I popped along to see what it was like.

As ever the Christmas market is a buzzing hive of activity with stalls selling food, drink and crafts that are perfect gifts. And it is still attracting huge numbers of people, when I visited on Friday evening the gardens were packed with people making their way along the stalls.

The food and drink options at the market are usually my favourite part, and this year is no different. There’s nothing better than grabbing a cold beer and an obscenely large bratwurst and watching everyone getting involved in the festivities. Mulled Wine is also always a favourite, and there are plenty of stalls offering it up - with Mulled Cider also an option for those who are a bit more adventurous.

Innis and Gunn have partnered up the market this year and we popped along to try it out, you can find out what we thought, here.

If you’re in the market for something a little more bespoke when it comes to gifts for loved ones, there are plenty of options at the market this year. Edinburgh Christmas Market has managed to attract a number of quality stallholders.

Personally, I’ve not long moved into a new flat and was looking for something festive to decorate with. As it was there really was no end to the options available. There were plenty of stalls with some brilliantly designed wreaths, baubles and tree toppers, which was exactly what I was looking for. I’ll definitely be heading back along with my daughter to let her pick something to stick on the tree.

The Christmas Market is always a favourite spot to take some very Instagram friendly pictures. With the festive lights providing an excellent backdrop to your festive snaps. And two places that were proving a very popular spot to do that were the giant Edinburgh sign and giant disco ball that are located at the bottom of the gardens.

Here, you can get a brilliant backdrop of the entire market. But don’t forget your selfie stick if, like me, you’re popping along on your own! That’ll ensure you’re able to get the full market in your Insta snap.

Now, last but not least - although perhaps the part that’s least appealing to me. As always, the popular rides have returned, including the Big Wheel. As always, these rides had good sized queues including for the 80 metre high Starflyer. I felt dizzy just watching them from the ground so passed on the opportunity to get hurtled around the Edinburgh skyline in favour of heading to the bar for another German beer and bratwurst, which is much more my pace.

All in, Edinburgh Christmas Market is still a fun evening out. It’s definitely got a bit more sparkle during the evening when the lights add a bit more radiance to the place. There’s a great atmosphere with people getting right into the Christmas spirit too, and plenty of opportunities for some people watching while you have your festive food and drink.