Edinburgh’s winter wonderland has taken the top spot on a list of the most-loved festive markets in Europe. The Capital’s annual Christmas extravaganza will begin this Friday, with the markets, Santa Land, a big wheel and other festive rides all set to open from 2pm.

Car rental agency DiscoverCars.com uncovered the most popular Christmas markets by looking at TikTok hashtags. The company used The Times list of Christmas markets to visit in Europe 2022, and then collected the total number of views from the TikTok hashtag of each event, before ranking each market accordingly.

Earlier this month, Edinburgh’s Christmas Market was named the best in Europe by National Geographic, beating competition from Paris, Brussels, Cologne and Amsterdam.

Edinburgh's Christmas Markets in Princes Street Gardens have been named as one of the most popular winter wonderlands in Europe. (Ian Georgeson)

Here are the top five most popular Christmas markets according to TikTok:

Edinburgh, Scotland

In first place, Edinburgh’s Christmas markets were ranked as the most popular, according to TikTok views. The event’s hashtag, #EdinburghChristmasMarket has received a total of 3.3 million views on the platform. The markets will be open from November 25 to January 3.

The market, which is one of the Capital’s most anticipated events, will host around 70 stalls, selling everything from bespoke products and gifts to tasty treats. A big wheel and exciting funfair rides will also be found inside the markets, as well as street food stalls offering a range of cuisines to visitors.

A theatrical performer on stilts delights children on the first day of the Christmas market in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

This year, children can visit Father Christmas in Santa Land, which is located in the West Princes Street Gardens section of the gardens, before finding their way through a Christmas tree maze.

Strasbourg, France

Strasbourg was named as the second most popular Christmas market, as the events hashtag #StrasbourgChristmasMarket received 526.8k views on TikTok. The markets will be held from November 25 to December 26.

Strasbourg’s markets include activities such as a Christmas walk and light displays.

Esslingen, Germany

Ranking third is the Stuttgart Christmas markets, which take place in the German town of Esslingen. The event’s hashtag has received 347.4k views on TikTok and is set to take place between November 23 and December 23.

Visitors to the Stuttgart markets are bound to be spoilt for choice with nearly 300 market stalls, offering a wide range of snacks and gifts.

Copenhagen, Denmark

In fourth place, Copenhagen’s Christmas markets received 305.8k views on TikTok thanks to the hashtag, #CopenhagenChristmas. This year, their event is set to take place between November 18 and New Year’s Day.

The Danish capital has much to offer around the holiday season, with events taking place in Tivoli Gardens and Copenhagen Zoo.

Berlin, Germany

Rounding off the top five list is the German capital, Berlin. Its Christmas markets received 120.2k views on TikTok with the hashtag #BerlinChristmasMarkets. The markets are set to take place between November 21 and January 1 this year.