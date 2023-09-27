With 89 sleeps until the big day, John Lewis has opened its Christmas shops at stores across the UK – including Edinburgh’s St James Quarter.

Lisa Cherry, Christmas Buyer at John Lewis, says: “Our Christmas shops will transport customers to a magical place of festive wonder, bursting full of decorating inspiration and gifting ideas.

“The buying and design teams have collaborated to develop six unique and distinct Christmas themes, and we’re introducing Christmas tree workshops in store to help guide and inspire.

“We’ve noticed that customers are definitely starting to shop earlier this year, planning for their traditions with Christmas sales already up 25%.

“This year we’re offering more in store experiences, personalisation and products than ever before from much-loved brands such as Quality Street and Disney.

“We’re also excited to launch our Christmas Markets in seven stores showcasing artisan, handmade products from local businesses.”

The full range of Christmas products can be found online at www.johnlewis.com

Take a look through our photo gallery for a taste what to expect this Christmas at John Lewis.

1 . Snap happy There will be plenty of great opportunities to take selfies inside John Lewis' stunning Christmas shops. Photo: John Nguyen/JNVisuals Photo Sales

2 . Pick and mix A pick and mix bauble station will be available for the first time, with 32 different baubles to choose from. Photo: John Nguyen/JNVisuals Photo Sales

3 . Getting in the spirit Customers are eagerly preparing for the festive season and getting ahead buying decorations for the home, both inside and out. Photo: John Nguyen/JNVisuals Photo Sales