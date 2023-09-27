News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
Storm Agnes to cause more travel chaos as 80mph winds forecast
Nelson Mandela's granddaughter dies aged 43 after cancer battle
A huge carbon source has been found on Europa
200m world champion Dafne Schippers announces retirement

Edinburgh christmas: What to expect as John Lewis opens Christmas shops in stores including St James Quarter

With 89 sleeps until the big day, John Lewis has opened its Christmas shops at stores across the UK – including Edinburgh’s St James Quarter.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 27th Sep 2023, 04:55 BST

Lisa Cherry, Christmas Buyer at John Lewis, says: “Our Christmas shops will transport customers to a magical place of festive wonder, bursting full of decorating inspiration and gifting ideas.

“The buying and design teams have collaborated to develop six unique and distinct Christmas themes, and we’re introducing Christmas tree workshops in store to help guide and inspire.

“We’ve noticed that customers are definitely starting to shop earlier this year, planning for their traditions with Christmas sales already up 25%.

“This year we’re offering more in store experiences, personalisation and products than ever before from much-loved brands such as Quality Street and Disney.

“We’re also excited to launch our Christmas Markets in seven stores showcasing artisan, handmade products from local businesses.”

The full range of Christmas products can be found online at www.johnlewis.com

Take a look through our photo gallery for a taste what to expect this Christmas at John Lewis.

There will be plenty of great opportunities to take selfies inside John Lewis' stunning Christmas shops.

1. Snap happy

There will be plenty of great opportunities to take selfies inside John Lewis' stunning Christmas shops. Photo: John Nguyen/JNVisuals

Photo Sales
A pick and mix bauble station will be available for the first time, with 32 different baubles to choose from.

2. Pick and mix

A pick and mix bauble station will be available for the first time, with 32 different baubles to choose from. Photo: John Nguyen/JNVisuals

Photo Sales
Customers are eagerly preparing for the festive season and getting ahead buying decorations for the home, both inside and out.

3. Getting in the spirit

Customers are eagerly preparing for the festive season and getting ahead buying decorations for the home, both inside and out. Photo: John Nguyen/JNVisuals

Photo Sales
The finishing touches are added to the John Lewis Christmas Shop decorations.

4. Christmas baubles

The finishing touches are added to the John Lewis Christmas Shop decorations. Photo: John Nguyen/JNVisuals

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:John LewisEdinburghSt James QuarterDisney