Edinburgh’s Christmas Market is here, transforming the city centre into a winter wonderland. Plans were thrown into chaos earlier this year after the company organising the festive events pulled out.

Angels Event Experience – which runs Winter Wonderland in London’s Hyde Park – is no longer taking the (reindeer) reins. Instead, Unique Events will be running the show as well as this year’s Hogmanay.

Here’s all you need to know about the Christmas Market and Winter Festivals in Edinburgh 2022.

Edinburgh Christmas Market (Getty Images)

When is Edinburgh Christmas Market 2022? Date and opening times

Edinburgh’s Christmas extravaganza officially opened on Friday, November 25. The Christmas Markets, Santa Land, Forth 1 Big Wheel and other festive rides opened from 2pm that afternoon.

Meanwhile, the ice rink in George Street is open from Saturday, November 26,until January 3, 2023. The other festivities are due to run until January 1, 2023.

Edinburgh Christmas market in 2019 (Ian Georgeson Photography)

Edinburgh’s Christmas Market and the other attractions will be open daily from 10am until 10pm.

Where is Edinburgh’s Christmas Market 2022? Big wheel and rides

Head to east Princes Street gardens to find traditional chalets serving artisanal festive foods, decorations, gifts, and little treats. There are street food vendors serving everything from Bavarian produce to Scottish delicacies and winter tipples, craft beers, and hot chocolates.

The Forth 1 Big Wheel has returned Princes Street gardens, with breathtaking views of the Capital and Christmas markets below. And there will also be a selection of family and thrill rides for people to enjoy.

Edinburgh Christmas Market has been taking place in Princes Street Gardens since 1993 (Getty Images)

In nearby George Street, there will be a covered ice-rink run by Lidl on Ice. Tickets start from £10.

Do you need to get tickets for Edinburgh Christmas Market?

You don’t need to get a ticket to go to Edinburgh Christmas Market, it’s free. But beware of queues and queuing systems will be in place at peak times. In December 2021, hour-long queues formed of eager Christmas shoppers.

When is Edinburgh Hogmanay 2022?

After Edinburgh’s Hogmanay was cancelled in 2021, there will be a spectacular return of the Capital’s iconic New Year celebrations in 2022.

Unique Events – which ran Edinburgh Hogmanay from 1993 to 2017 and Edinburgh’s Christmas from 2000 to 2006 – has secured the contract to run this year’s Hogmanay.

Little has been revealed as yet about the event, which usually runs over several days in the run up to the New Year. However, you can sign up for the latest Hogmanay updates at edinburghshogmanay.com