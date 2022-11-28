Edinburgh’s Christmas Market is back, marking the official start of the festive period for many in the Capital. People piled into get a first look as the market opened on Friday marking the start of a calendar of activities, including a special carol concert on Sunday and the return of the George Street ice rink opening on Saturday.

Recently crowned the best in Europe by National Geographic, the market at East Princes Street Gardens draws in more than 4,000 people. The festive extravaganza offers market stalls, Santa land and the big Christmas Wheel with stunning views of the Capital. This year the ride has the comfort of the enclosed, weather-proof pods, with music from Forth One’s DJs.

Shoppers will find traditional chalets serving artisan festive foods, decorations, gifts, and other Christmas treats. Street food vendors are serving Bavarian produce, as well as Scottish favourites with a twist, hot chocolates and craft beers.

Vendor at Christmas Market

We went along to see what was on offer, sample the winter warmers and rides and check out the prices. Here’s a guide to what you will have to fork out.

Do you have to pay to enter Edinburgh Christmas Market 2022?

No. Entry to the Christmas Market is free, however there are queues of around an hour at peak times. This mostly comes at early evening, where people flood in to see the Christmas lights and soak up the atmosphere after sunset.

How much does the Big Wheel cost at Edinburgh Christmas Market 2022? Ticket prices

Photo: Ginny Sanderson

Tickets to go on the Forth 1 Big Wheel cost £10 per person, or £8 for concessions and locals if you can show proof you live at an Edinburgh postcode. There is also a family ticket price of £30 for two adults and two children. You can book in advance on the Edinburgh Winter Festival website or on the day.

How much does food and drink cost at Edinburgh Christmas Market? Price of mulled wine and hot chocolate

From looking around the Christmas Market, visitors can expect to pay handsomely for food and drink. Mulled wine or cider costs £7 while half a pint of German beer costs £4.50 and hot chocolates can cost up to £5. You can buy a bratwurst, currywurst or vegan hotdogs for £8, cheeseburger for £8.50 or venison burger for £9.

