St James Quarter is set to embrace the razzmatazz of Christmas with a dazzling parade through Edinburgh’s city centre next month.

The much-anticipated Christmas Parade on Saturday November 9 will feature a vibrant cast of performers, including jazz musicians, the Saltire Street Band, ballerinas, Edinburgh panto stars, and a stylish Santa making his grand entrance in signature St James Quarter fashion.

Spreading festive cheer throughout the Capital, the parade will travel aboard the tram to St Andrew Square, before making its way through Multrees Walk and into the Galleria, concluding at Register Square with a festive lights switch-on and Christmas sing-along led by the Edinburgh Rock Choir.

Following the opening weekend, St James Quarter will continue to be a glorious hub of holiday spirit with a packed calendar of events all the way through to Christmas.

Edinburgh city centre shopping centre St James Quarter has unveiled its Christmas programme for 2024. | Ian Georgeson

There’s fun for all the family with Elf Adventures on Sunday, November 24, where kids can enrol in Elf School, make reindeer food, enjoy festive face painting, plus, grab an ‘elfie’ with Santa’s little helpers.

On Thursday, December 5, St James Quarter will be filled with the sounds of the season, as it plays host to an evening of live performances including soul and disco with a festive twist from Groove Down Band, and smooth jazz vocals from Marianne McGregor.

You can also experience an afternoon of elegance, sophistication and luxury on Sunday, December 15, as A Bridgerton Christmas takes to the Quarter.

Shoppers will be welcomed into the galleria by Capella, an award-winning string quartet, before Bridgerton Ballerinas join the Quartet for a spectacular performance. Guests will also be invited to take part in a Bridgerton themed dance class suitable for all ages.

“We are delighted to unveil our most spectacular Christmas programme to date,” said Anne Ledgerwood, estate director at St James Quarter.

“We have created an enchanting festive experience that captures the magic of the season for all our guests to enjoy, with a well-crafted calendar of magical music, dance and interactivity.”

St James Quarter is set to kick off the festivities in Edinburgh from November 9 with a festive parade through Edinburgh’s city centre and dazzling lights switch-on. | Ian Georgeson

To ‘wrap’ up the festive season, your gifts can be beautifully packed at the city centre shopping centre by professional gift wrappers on December 21 and 22 in exchange for a donation to the Quarter’s charity partners, Edinburgh Women’s Aid and Health in Mind.

Also taking place at St James Quarter throughout the festive season, there will be several unexpected choir and carol singing performances from the local community.

Many of these events will take place against the sparkling backdrop of St James Quarter’s very own magical Christmas shop window, an enchanting and immersive festive display on Level 3 that guests can step into, to embrace the magic of the season and snap the perfect Christmas picture.

Anyone who shares their pictures from the window to their Instagram Grid, tagging @stjamesquarter, will be entered into a draw to win a £500 St James Quarter gift card.