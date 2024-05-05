Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents in Edinburgh’s Morningside are very egg-cited after a popular breakfast spot announced it was opening a branch in the area.

Pablo Eggsgobao, which also serves customers from its Inverleith Row branch, is in the process of transforming the former Comiston Fry fish and chip shop on the corner between Morningside Drive and Comiston Road, which has been repainted in Pablo’s signature yellow.

And while an official opening date has yet to be announced, it’s still good news for residents in the area who should be able to order Pablo’s famous breakfast bao buns for delivery from next week.

Pablo Eggsgobao is famous for its breakfast bao buns.

Making the announcement on social media, a Pablo spokesman said: “It is my EGGSTREEEME pleasure to announce that we are opening in Morningside in the old Comiston Fry.