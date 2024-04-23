Beloved East Lothian chippy named UK’s ‘best fish and chip shop’ - and Edinburgh chippy is ranked in Top 10

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The UK’s top spots for fish and chips have been revealed – and it seems nowhere is better than a chippy in East Lothian.

East Coast, on Musselburgh’s North High Street, shared top spot with the Fish Lounge in London after a recent study by Betway.

And that’s not all – Edinburgh’s own #Fish, on Marchmont Road, also claimed a place in the Top 10.

East Coast, in Musselburgh, has been crowned as the best chippy in the whole of the UK. Photo East Coast

The study, which revealed the top 12 fish and chips shops to try in 2024, measured the popularity of each location by a unique index score based on the number of hashtags and views each location had on Instagram, as well as Tripadvisor rankings and Google ratings. The lower the overall index score, the higher each venue was ranked.

East Coast has a 4.5 Tripadvisor rating, a 4.5 Google rating, 852 hashtags and total index score of 10. Fish Lounge also has an overall rating of 4.5 star – but only 25 customers have left their reviews after a visit.

No stranger to accolades, East Coast was crowned the ‘Best Seafood Establishment’ in Scotland at the Food Awards Scotland in 2022. That same year, it also was named among the 50 best fish and chips shops in the UK by leading trade publication, Fry Magazine.

Just a short walk from Fisherrow Harbour and Musselburgh beach, East Coast is the ideal foodie venue for families to enjoy award-winning Scottish fish and seafood in the fresh sea air.

The upmarket takeaway also runs specials such as East Coast lobster with garlic butter and twice cooked chips, prawn loaded fries and monkfish scampi. They offer a kids’ menu and gluten free options are also available.

The UK's best fish and chip shops

1 – East Coast, Musselburgh, Scotland, and Fish Lounge, London

2- Frankie’s Fish and Chips, Brae, Scotland

3 – The Bearded Sailor, Pudsey, Leeds

4 – Jacksons, Newton Abbot, Wales

5 – Noah’s, Bristol

6 – The Proper Fish and Chips Co, Exmouth

7 – Brockley’s Rock, London

8 – Hobson’s Fish & Chips, Soho and Peckish Fish and Chips, Cornwall

9 – #Fish, Edinburgh

10 – Saltwater, Devon and Squires, Devon

11 – Croft Street Fisheries, Leeds