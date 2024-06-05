2 . McDonald's

If you are looking for something quick and affordable on your way to see Taylor Swift at Murrayfield then the McDonald's on Gorgie Road is the perfect spot for you, where you can sit-in, get a takeaway or use the drive-thru to pick up a burger or maybe some chicken nuggets. And who knows, you might bump into the US pop star getting a bite to eat, as she has admitted she loves the American food chain, particularly enjoying a McFlurry. Photo: Google Maps