With thousands of music fans set to head to Murrayfield Stadium this weekend to see US pop star Taylor Swift live on stage, we’ve compiled a list of the best places to eat before the concerts.
As part of her Eras Tour, the US pop superstar will play three massive gigs at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and if you're lucky enough to have tickets, you might like to know where the best places are to eat ahead of the sell-out concerts.
There are plenty of award-winning restaurants in Edinburgh city centre you could visit before jumping on a bus or tram to Scotland’s largest stadium. And there are many great cafes, restaurants and takeaways in the surrounding Roseburn and Gorgie areas just five or ten minutes walk from the venue.
1. The Scottish Cafe & Restaurant and Bar
The Scottish Cafe & Restaurant and Bar offers picturesque views of Edinburgh’s East Princes Street Gardens. The menu features classic dishes like fish and chips and Cullen Skink, alongside seasonal favourites. Renowned as one of Scotland's top spots for afternoon tea, indulge in freshly made sandwiches packed with seasonal fillings, the finest Kaimes smoked sea trout, warm fruit scones with homemade berry jam, and an array of sweet treats. Photo: Sound Bite PR
2. McDonald's
If you are looking for something quick and affordable on your way to see Taylor Swift at Murrayfield then the McDonald's on Gorgie Road is the perfect spot for you, where you can sit-in, get a takeaway or use the drive-thru to pick up a burger or maybe some chicken nuggets. And who knows, you might bump into the US pop star getting a bite to eat, as she has admitted she loves the American food chain, particularly enjoying a McFlurry. Photo: Google Maps
3. Platform 5
Just a few steps away from Haymarket Station is Platform 5. The pub, which serves up a wide range of ales and spirits, as well as a huge food selection, has 4 stars on Google. The perfect spot after getting off the train to fuel up on pub food and drink ahead of the short 15/20 minute walk to Murrayfield Stadium to see Taylor Swift this weekend. Photo: Google Maps
4. Contini
Inspired by the interiors of a Florentine Palazzo, Contini George Street is located in one of the capital’s grand former banking halls and has cultivated a distinctive and authentic modern Italian dining experience. Whether you're longing for a taste of authentic Italian cuisine or seeking a spot to unwind with an Aperol Spritz on their sun-drenched terrace along the bustling George Street, Contini is a must-visit ahead of the Taylor Swift concerts. Photo: Sound Bite PR
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.