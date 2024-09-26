Edinburgh Bucket List: 12 great walks to enjoy in and around Edinburgh this autumn

The weather might be getting chillier, but it’s time to dust off the walking boots, get on the kagoul and get out into the crisp Edinburgh with these amazing walks.

Edinburgh is blessed with a number of walks both within the city and on the outer limits, from the amazing Pentland Hills to the stunning Water of Leith.

There’s the opportunity to trek from one end of the city to the other and see Edinburgh’s incredible sights along the way.

Here’s our list of 12 amazing walks to embark on this autumn, let us know where you’ll be heading.

If you're up for a challenge, you could follow the 22 mile waterway that runs from the Pentland Hills down to the shore at Leith - passing the beautiful Dean Village along the way. You'll be rewarded with a incredible scenery and a well earned pint at the end.

The Meadows is a popular route for walking in the capital. Situated in the centre of Edinburgh, it is often filled with people meeting up or going for a cycle or jog.

Another city centre hotspot for walkers and people going out for a cycle or a jog, Holyrood Park includes Duddingston Loch and St Margaret's Loch around Arthur's Seat, with Dunsapie Loch at the top of the hill also. Arthur's Seat offers some stunning views of Edinburgh and surrounding areas.

Running from Falkirk to Edinburgh, the Union Canal was constructed to bring minerals, especially coal, to the capital. It is now a popular walking route in the Capital, with walkers often heading into Colinton Dell from the Canal.

