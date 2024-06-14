Edinburgh weather: Heavy downpours cause flash flooding in Princes Street with gardens closed
Shoppers on one of Edinburgh’s busiest streets have been forced to wade through massive puddles after a heavy downpour caused flash flooding.
Video footage and pictures taken in Princes Street show the pavements covered in water, with shoppers having to walk on the road to dodge the puddles. The water is also reaching shop doors.
In response to a concerned resident on X, an Edinburgh council spokesman said: “It’s simply down to the volume of rainfall and just need to wait for it to pass and drain away. It’ll be the same with roads and not necessarily down to a blockage or failure of the drainage.”
West Princes Street Gardens are also flooded, with the council having taken the decision to close the park for the rest of the day. A spokesman said: “A decision will be taken tomorrow morning on reopening.”
Heavy showers hit the capital this afternoon, with more rain on the way. According to the Met Office, heavy showers will continue until around 8pm.
It comes just weeks after heavy rain caused chaos across the city, with the Water of Leith having burst its banks and drivers on the Edinburgh City Bypass having faced delays of several hours due to flooding. Princes Street Gardens were also closed last month.
