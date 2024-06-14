Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Heavy downpours cause flooding across city

Shoppers on one of Edinburgh’s busiest streets have been forced to wade through massive puddles after a heavy downpour caused flash flooding.

Video footage and pictures taken in Princes Street show the pavements covered in water, with shoppers having to walk on the road to dodge the puddles. The water is also reaching shop doors.

In response to a concerned resident on X, an Edinburgh council spokesman said: “It’s simply down to the volume of rainfall and just need to wait for it to pass and drain away. It’ll be the same with roads and not necessarily down to a blockage or failure of the drainage.”

Princes Street Gardens were closed last month after heavy rain caused major flooding. | City of Edinburgh Council

West Princes Street Gardens are also flooded, with the council having taken the decision to close the park for the rest of the day. A spokesman said: “A decision will be taken tomorrow morning on reopening.”

Heavy showers hit the capital this afternoon, with more rain on the way. According to the Met Office, heavy showers will continue until around 8pm.