Edinburgh shops: Women's clothing brand Phase Eight returns to George Street with flagship store
Phase Eight is opening its new flagship Scottish store in Edinburgh this weekend.
The popular women's clothing brand opens at 85 George Street on Friday, 29 March, marking a return to the city centre and its fourth standalone store in Scotland.
Previously located at 47b on the busy city centre street the shop closed earlier in 2023 after the unit was put up for let.
Housed in a stunning period building the new George Street the new store will span 3,444 square feet, with features including oak and tile flooring throughout and an art nouveau style staircase.
Bosses said it will adopt a 'new store concept', providing access to the private VIP personal styling suite, bespoke furniture, curved feature walls and large format digital screens.
The store will showcase the latest event and ready-to-wear collections in sizes 8-26, along with a range of complimentary shoes and accessories. Customers can also shop the petite line as well as limited-edition ranges such as bridal, a black-tie range Collection 8 and the newly launched Phase Eight Children's wear.
This opening is the latest stage of the brand's expansion, which launched last year with 13 stores across the UK and Europe. Having already opened in Cribbs Causeway and Kingston earlier this year, Phase Eight has further store openings in key locations such as Bluewater, Braehead, Blanchardstown and Hamburg planned for 2024. A fifth standalone Scottish store is set to open in Glasgow’s Braehead Centre in May, 2024.
Caraline Money, Group Retail Director, Phase Eight said: ‘Having previous traded in Edinburgh, we are thrilled to be back in this iconic city with our latest flagship store. We truly value our Scottish customers, and we are delighted to bring the flagship experience to Scotland where we will be able to showcase our full range including limited-edition collections. Our store manager Tracey and the team are excited to welcome local customers as well as tourists to our stunning new store and deliver our personalised 5-star customer service experience.’
