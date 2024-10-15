10 fun Edinburgh rainy day activities for families and kids during the school holidays

The October school holidays means parents will be racking their brains for ways to keep the kids from driving them up the wall. But worry not, as there are plenty of fun things to do in the Capital, even when the weather is cold and wet.
1. Edinburgh’s Top 10 rainy day activities for families
Take a look through our photo gallery to see Edinburgh’s Top 10 rainy day activities for families, according to TripAdvisor reviews. Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay
2. Museum of Childhood
Where: Address: 42 High Street, Edinburgh EH1 1TG. Visit the world’s first ever museum dedicated to the history of childhood. Amongst the displays you will find toys, games, clothes, books and dolls, dating from the 1800s to the present day. Explore a child’s life at home, at school and at play. See blasts from the past like Muffin the Mule, the first star of children's television and Radio Rex – a 1920s voice activated toy. Favourite toys which last the test of time are also on display including a Buzz Lightyear, the action figure from 2000 and a Fisher-Price Chatter Telephone from 1979. And don't miss the dressing-up area and tee-pee in the imaginary play area which offers families the chance to play together. Photo: Third Party
3. The Writers' Museum
Where: Lady Stair's House, Lawnmarket, Royal Mile, Edinburgh. The Writers’ Museum celebrates the lives of three giants of Scottish Literature – Robert Burns, Sir Walter Scott and Robert Louis Stevenson. Home to portraits, rare books and personal objects including Burns’ writing desk, the printing press on which Scott’s Waverley Novels were first produced, and the rocking horse he used as a child. We have Robert Louis Stevenson’s riding boots and the ring given to him by a Samoan chief, engraved with the name ‘Tusitala’, meaning ‘teller of tales’. There is also a plaster cast of Robert Burns' skull, one of only three ever made. This free museum is easy to locate just off the Lawnmarket, the top part of Edinburgh’s historic Royal Mile, in Lady Stair’s Close. Photo: Third Party
4. Arthur's Seat
Where: Holyrood Park, Edinburgh. Arthur's Seat is one of four hill forts, dating from around 2,000 years ago. As well as it's rich cultural heritage, the park offers walks, solace, wildlife, volcanic geology and unparalleled vistas of the city from its many vantage points. Photo: Visit Scotland
