Baby boy names: The 10 most popular baby names in Midlothian for boys born in 2022

Find out the most popular names given to baby boys in Midlothian last year – and the meanings behind them

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 11th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

The most-used baby names given to boys born in the Midlothian area have been revealed. The National Records of Scotland has released data on the names given to newborns across Scotland in 2022. We’ve also compiled a list the most popular little boy names used in Edinburgh, East Lothian, and West Lothian. But first, here are the most popular names given to Midlothian baby boys last year.

Leo was the most popular name for boys born in Midlothian in 2022. The name, which comes from the Latin word for 'lion', was given to 12 newborn boys in the area.

1. Leo

Leo was the most popular name for boys born in Midlothian in 2022. The name, which comes from the Latin word for 'lion', was given to 12 newborn boys in the area.

Oliver was the second most popular name for Midlothian baby boys, with 11 wee ones being given the name last year. The name has Old French and Medieval British origins and means 'olive tree planter' or 'olive branch bearer'.

2. Oliver

Oliver was the second most popular name for Midlothian baby boys, with 11 wee ones being given the name last year. The name has Old French and Medieval British origins and means 'olive tree planter' or 'olive branch bearer'.

There were 10 newborn boys named Harris in Midlothian in 2022. While it is becoming an increasingly popular first name, Harris is traditionally a surname, meaning 'son of Harry or Henry'. Many Scottish parents choosing the name may also be inspired by the Isle of Harris, an island off the west coast of Scotland.

3. Harris

There were 10 newborn boys named Harris in Midlothian in 2022. While it is becoming an increasingly popular first name, Harris is traditionally a surname, meaning 'son of Harry or Henry'. Many Scottish parents choosing the name may also be inspired by the Isle of Harris, an island off the west coast of Scotland.

Thomas was another popular name with Midlothian parents last year. The name, which was given to 10 baby boys in the area, means "twin".

4. Thomas

Thomas was another popular name with Midlothian parents last year. The name, which was given to 10 baby boys in the area, means "twin".

