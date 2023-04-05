News you can trust since 1873
Baby girl names: The 10 most popular baby names in East Lothian for boys born in 2022

Looking for some ideas – we have you covered.

Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie
Published 5th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

New figures from National Records of Scotland have revealed the most popular names for newborns across the country. We have already taken a look at the top names in Edinburgh, with Noah having been revealed as the Capital’s favourite name for boys and Isla having taken the number one spot for girls. Here are the 10 most popular baby names in East Lothian for boys.

There were 11 wee boys named Finlay in East Lothian last year.

1. Finlay

There were 11 wee boys named Finlay in East Lothian last year. Photo: 10'000 Hours

There were 10 boys named Alexander.

2. Alexander

There were 10 boys named Alexander. Photo: Sven Hansche / EyeEm

Across East Lothian, there were also 10 boys named Brodie last year.

3. Brodie

Across East Lothian, there were also 10 boys named Brodie last year. Photo: skaman306

Jack was the fourth most popular name, with 9 boys named Jack last year.

4. Jack

Jack was the fourth most popular name, with 9 boys named Jack last year. Photo: Tom Merton

