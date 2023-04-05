Baby girl names: The 10 most popular baby names in East Lothian for boys born in 2022
Looking for some ideas – we have you covered.
New figures from National Records of Scotland have revealed the most popular names for newborns across the country. We have already taken a look at the top names in Edinburgh, with Noah having been revealed as the Capital’s favourite name for boys and Isla having taken the number one spot for girls. Here are the 10 most popular baby names in East Lothian for boys.
Page 1 of 3