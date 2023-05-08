When the sun isn’t shining, the fun doesn’t have to stop...
May is now in full swing, but the weather in Edinburgh is as changeable as ever, with more rainfall over the last few days than anyone but the ducks would have wished for.
Here are Edinburgh’s Top 10 rainy day activities for both families and friends when the heavens open, according to TripAdvisor reviews.
2. Royal Yacht Britannia
Where: Ocean Drive, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6JJ. What: Explore each of the five decks of The Royal Yacht Britannia and discover what life was like during Royal service on board HM Queen Elizabeth II's former floating palace. A great day out for all the family. Photo: Third Party
3. National Museum of Scotland
Where: Chambers Street, Edinburgh EH1 1JF. What: Explore the diversity of the natural world, world cultures, art and design, science and technology and Scottish history, all in one amazing building. Best of all, it's free. Photo: Third Party
4. Camera Obscura & World of Illusions
Where: The Royal Mile, 549 Castlehill, Edinburgh EH1 2ND. What: Venture through five floors jam-packed with over 100 illusions and discover the best rooftop views of Edinburgh. Britain's most fun day out. Photo: Tony Marsh for Camera Obscura & World of Illusions