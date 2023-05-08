News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Fire breaks out on London underground
21 hours ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize
22 hours ago Zoe Ball drops out of presenting King Charles coronation concert
1 day ago Watch: Red Arrows cockpit view of King Charles Coronation Flypast
1 day ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
1 day ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million

Edinburgh weather: Here is when the rain will stop in Edinburgh with highs of 16C and bright sunshine forecast

After a wet weekend, things are set to impove over the coming days

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 8th May 2023, 11:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th May 2023, 11:23 BST

The weather gods may have missed the memo about the King’s coronation celebrations in Edinburgh over the weekend, but there is some good news on the horizon.

Indeed, while Monday (April 8) continues to be a washout in the Capital, Tuesday will see bright sunshine and high tempartures.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The incessant rain we are currently seeing will finally cease at around midnight tonight, and come Tuesday morning the city will wake up to bright skies.

The rain will continue to fall througout Monday (May 8), but Edinburgh will be basking in sunshine for much of Tuesday.The rain will continue to fall througout Monday (May 8), but Edinburgh will be basking in sunshine for much of Tuesday.
The rain will continue to fall througout Monday (May 8), but Edinburgh will be basking in sunshine for much of Tuesday.
Most Popular

The good news is the sunshine will continue for much of the day tomorrow, with the highs of 16C, and lows of 10C, according to the Met Office.

Wednesday with see some showers return, but the Capital will also see a fair few sunny spells, with highs of 14C, and lows of 11C.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thursday will be another day with lots of sunshine, with highs of 14C, and lows of 9C.

Read More
Edinburgh restaurants: 10 of the best child-friendly eateries in Edinburgh accor...
Related topics:EdinburghMet Office