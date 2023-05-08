The weather gods may have missed the memo about the King’s coronation celebrations in Edinburgh over the weekend, but there is some good news on the horizon.

Indeed, while Monday (April 8) continues to be a washout in the Capital, Tuesday will see bright sunshine and high tempartures.

The incessant rain we are currently seeing will finally cease at around midnight tonight, and come Tuesday morning the city will wake up to bright skies.

The rain will continue to fall througout Monday (May 8), but Edinburgh will be basking in sunshine for much of Tuesday.

The good news is the sunshine will continue for much of the day tomorrow, with the highs of 16C, and lows of 10C, according to the Met Office.

Wednesday with see some showers return, but the Capital will also see a fair few sunny spells, with highs of 14C, and lows of 11C.

