But now that hospitality is open, free of curfews and social distancing measures, you can once again properly treat your mum this Sunday (March 27).
That might mean a slap-up dinner in a favourite restaurant, cards and flowers – but there are plenty of other options to consider in the Capital this year.
From concerts and films, to special one-off events and quirky experiences, here are 10 of them.
1. Discover how to make the perfect serve with Pickering's
If your mum's a fan of gin then a tour of the Pickering's Distillery, at Summerhall, is a perfect fun Sunday outing. You'll be welcomed with a perfectly poured gin and tonic, before enjoying a tour of the workshop and distillery to find out how the gin is made. You'll then get to sample four different gins before being sent away with a miniature 5cl bottle of booze to enjoy at home. Bookings are available on their website.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
2. Hear about the life of a boy band star
There are still tickets to see Take That singer Gary Barlow's 2.30pm matinee show at Edinburgh's Lyceum this Mothering Sunday. 'A Different Stage' is a theatrical one man stage show telling his story, in his own words - including music from his incredible discography.
Photo: Robert Schlesinger
3. Enjoy afternoon tea in stunning surroundings
Newhailes House & Garden, in Musselburgh, are holding a special Mother's Day afternoon tea in their stunning glasshouse. With two sessions starting at 12noon and 2.30pm, expect an assortment of treats, including finger sandwiches, scones with cream and jam and a selection of cakes, all presented on a tiered cake stand and served with tea or coffee, or a glass of Prosecco. It's £15 per head, or £18 if you are wanting fizz.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
4. Taste wines endorsed by a pop princess at Harvey Nics
Harvey Nichols' famous Forth Floor Bar are holding a very special wine tasting this Sunday - letting people discover Kylie Minogue's eponymous range that was released a couple of years ago. Join Brand Ambassador Madeleine St Clair to sample six of the finest wines and fizz from the pop princess's collection in opulent surroundings. Tickets are £25, with £20 redeemable on any wine purchase after the tasting.
Photo: Antony Jones