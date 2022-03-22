1. Discover how to make the perfect serve with Pickering's

If your mum's a fan of gin then a tour of the Pickering's Distillery, at Summerhall, is a perfect fun Sunday outing. You'll be welcomed with a perfectly poured gin and tonic, before enjoying a tour of the workshop and distillery to find out how the gin is made. You'll then get to sample four different gins before being sent away with a miniature 5cl bottle of booze to enjoy at home. Bookings are available on their website.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images