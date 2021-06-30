The summer holidays can be an expensive time, as children (and their parents) look for ways to fill their spare time.

With foreign jaunts still looking unlikely, many of us are staying at home this year – making it even more important to find ways to keep young minds and bodies active.

Luckily for Edinburgh residents, there are a range of fun and interesting activites available for kids to enjoy without having to raid the piggy bank.

Here are 11 Edinburgh freebies your children can enjoy this summer.

1. Have an island adventure Walk the causeway over to Cramond Island, where you can enjoy great views of the Firth of Forth and see World War 2 anti-boat defences. Make sure you keep an eye on the tide times though, or you could get stranded. You can check safe crossing times at www.queensferrylifeboat.co.uk or text CRAMOND to 81400. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Buy photo

2. Come face-to-face with a ferocious T-Rex The mighty Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton is just one of a huge number of fascinating attractions at the National Museum of Scotland, on Chambers Street. While entry is free, you currently have to book in advance due to coronavirus restrictions. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Buy photo

3. Walk the Pentlands The Pentland Hills offer some of the most beautiful views in Scotland, just minutes from the Capital. Take a picnic and have a paddle in one of the reservoirs, or select a walking route and keep an eye out for the plentiful wildlife, including deer, grouse and otters. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Buy photo

4. Hunt the city for fossils Dynamic Earth have published an online self-guided walking trail of Edinburgh where you can find fascinating fossils in the city's pavements, walls and shops. Grab a notebook and a magnifying glass and use their handy fossil hunters guide to start hunting. Plus, if you find any new fossils, tag Dynamic Earth on social media by July 11 to be in with a chance of winning a fossil hunter’s prize. You can find the fossil map at www.whatsoninedinburgh.co.uk. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Buy photo