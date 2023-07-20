With Edinburgh establishments overlooked in OpenTable’s ‘100 Most Popular Outdoor Dining Restaurants in the UK’ , we’ve taken a look at 10 of the best places for eating al fresco in the Capital.

Based on more than 1.3 million diner reviews, OpenTable’s list includes restaurants nationwide offering delicious food, beautiful views and an incredible outdoor dining experience. However, only five restaurants in Scotland made the list, in Stirling, Glasgow and on the West Coast, with none in the Capital highlighted.