10 Edinburgh outside dining spots overlooked in OpenTable's UK top 100 list

Edinburgh’s best restaurants for al fresco dining
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 20th Jul 2023, 17:16 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 17:16 BST

With Edinburgh establishments overlooked in OpenTable’s ‘100 Most Popular Outdoor Dining Restaurants in the UK’, we’ve taken a look at 10 of the best places for eating al fresco in the Capital.

Based on more than 1.3 million diner reviews, OpenTable’s list includes restaurants nationwide offering delicious food, beautiful views and an incredible outdoor dining experience. However, only five restaurants in Scotland made the list, in Stirling, Glasgow and on the West Coast, with none in the Capital highlighted.

The roof terrace at Cold Town Beer at the Grassmarket offers spectacular views of Edinburgh Castle while you enjoy some pizza and perhaps a yummy cocktail.

1. Cold Town Beer

The roof terrace at Cold Town Beer at the Grassmarket offers spectacular views of Edinburgh Castle while you enjoy some pizza and perhaps a yummy cocktail. Photo: Greg Macvean

Teuchters Bothy at Leith docks offers fine seafood while overlooking the water thanks to outside dining on the bridge outside, which owners believe is the "only licensed bridge in the UK'.

2. Teuchters Bothy

Teuchters Bothy at Leith docks offers fine seafood while overlooking the water thanks to outside dining on the bridge outside, which owners believe is the "only licensed bridge in the UK'. Photo: Submitted

This Thai restaurant on the fourth floor at Castle Street offers diners fantastic views of Edinburgh Castle and the city centre while tucking into delicious Thai cuisine.

3. Chaophraya

This Thai restaurant on the fourth floor at Castle Street offers diners fantastic views of Edinburgh Castle and the city centre while tucking into delicious Thai cuisine. Photo: Submitted

Drinks and Dining Al Fresco at Surgeons Quarter is open every summer in the city centre. Last year's offering is pictured, with this year's outside dining experience due to open ahead of this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

4. Drinks and Dining Al Fresco at Surgeons Quarter

Drinks and Dining Al Fresco at Surgeons Quarter is open every summer in the city centre. Last year's offering is pictured, with this year's outside dining experience due to open ahead of this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Photo: Submitted

