Fancy eating and drinking in the same venues where the stars have trodden? We’ve got you covered...

Hollywood actors, pop singers, comedians and even members of the Royal Family have been pictured enjoying themselves in Edinburgh venues.

Many famous people have visited Scotland’s capital city, and many of our best-known bars and restaurants have welcomed them. We’ve rounded up the 11 Edinburgh venues where famous faces have been spotted in recent years.

Take a look through our picture gallery to see which ones

1 . Cafe Royal - 9 West Register Street, Edinburgh EH2 2AA Famous faces spotted here: Whoopi Goldberg. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . Social Bite - 131 Rose St, Edinburgh EH2 3DT Famous faces spotted here: George Clooney, Leonardo DiCaprio, Sir Chris Hoy, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Malala Yousafzai, Martin Kemp, Emma Willis, and many others. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . Bar Prince, The Balmoral - 1 Princes St, Edinburgh EH2 2EQ Famous faces seen here include: Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, Vanessa Hudgens and Sophia Loren. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales