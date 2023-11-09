News you can trust since 1873
11 Edinburgh pubs and restaurants loved by A-list celebrities including Whoopi Goldberg and George Clooney

Fancy eating and drinking in the same venues where the stars have trodden? We’ve got you covered...
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 1st Jun 2023, 16:38 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 17:03 GMT

Hollywood actors, pop singers, comedians and even members of the Royal Family have been pictured enjoying themselves in Edinburgh venues.

Many famous people have visited Scotland’s capital city, and many of our best-known bars and restaurants have welcomed them. We’ve rounded up the 11 Edinburgh venues where famous faces have been spotted in recent years.

Take a look through our picture gallery to see which ones – and let us know in the comments section if you’ve seen any celebs out and about in the city.

1. Cafe Royal - 9 West Register Street, Edinburgh EH2 2AA

2. Social Bite - 131 Rose St, Edinburgh EH2 3DT

3. Bar Prince, The Balmoral - 1 Princes St, Edinburgh EH2 2EQ

4. Rose Street Garden

