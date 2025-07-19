11 of the best bars in Edinburgh which are well worth a visit according to our readers

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 19th Jul 2025, 04:40 BST

We asked Evening News readers to name their favorite bars in Edinburgh.

More than 100 people got in touch, with the majority of readers recommending bars that have been in the capital for decades. The unofficial Evening News list includes bars from around the city including Bruntsfield, Leith, Gorgie and Newington.

Scroll through our photo gallery below to see Edinburgh’s best bars according to our readers.

The Cafe Royal in West Register Street was described as the 'the best bar by a long shot' with another resident adding 'it's the best pub in the world and I’ve visited a few over the years!'

1. The Cafe Royal

The Cafe Royal in West Register Street was described as the 'the best bar by a long shot' with another resident adding 'it's the best pub in the world and I’ve visited a few over the years!' Photo: Third Party

The Athletic Arms on Angle Park Terrace got a few recommendations from our readers

2. Athletic Arms (Diggers)

The Athletic Arms on Angle Park Terrace got a few recommendations from our readers Photo: Athletic Arms

Captain's Bar can be found on South College Street

3. Captain's Bar

Captain's Bar can be found on South College Street Photo: Third Party

The Gorgie Road was revealed to be a favourite among readers

4. The Tynecastle Arms

The Gorgie Road was revealed to be a favourite among readers Photo: Third Party

