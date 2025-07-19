More than 100 people got in touch, with the majority of readers recommending bars that have been in the capital for decades. The unofficial Evening News list includes bars from around the city including Bruntsfield, Leith, Gorgie and Newington.
Scroll through our photo gallery below to see Edinburgh’s best bars according to our readers.
1. The Cafe Royal
The Cafe Royal in West Register Street was described as the 'the best bar by a long shot' with another resident adding 'it's the best pub in the world and I’ve visited a few over the years!' Photo: Third Party
2. Athletic Arms (Diggers)
The Athletic Arms on Angle Park Terrace got a few recommendations from our readers Photo: Athletic Arms
3. Captain's Bar
Captain's Bar can be found on South College Street Photo: Third Party
4. The Tynecastle Arms
The Gorgie Road was revealed to be a favourite among readers Photo: Third Party
