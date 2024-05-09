It looks like summer has finally arrived, which means many of us will be thinking about heading to one of Edinburgh’s many amazing beer gardens.

With that in mind, we asked our readers to name their favourite beer garden at a pub in Edinburgh – and we had so many responses.

Recommendations ranged from traditional pubs to trendy cocktail gardens, as well as family-friendly spots with plenty of space for the children to run about and the occasional 'hidden gem’.

We couldn’t include all your suggestions but here are some of those which cropped up most often. Take a look through our photo gallery to see 18 amazing Edinburgh beer gardens, as chosen by you.

1 . Edinburgh's best beer gardens Take a look through out photo gallery to see 18 amazing Edinburgh beer gardens, as Evening News readers. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . The Outhouse Tucked away on Broughton Street Lane, The Outhouse is still something of a 'hidden gem' boasting one of the best beer gardens in Edinburgh city centre. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . Cold Town House It's not hard to know why this place is constantly being named amongst the best beer gardens in the city. Cold Town House in the popular Grassmarket area has one of the most spectacular views of Edinburgh Castle. Enjoy a pizza, prosecco, or a craft beer as you soak up the surroundings.Photo: Cold Town House Photo: Cold Town House Photo Sales

4 . Foresters Guild Foresters Guild, on Portobello High Street, has super-cosy beach-style huts in its beer garden that are perfect for a quiet pint and a chat with friends. This popular pub also has seating to the front where you can catch some rays on sunny days. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales