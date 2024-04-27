Often described as a ‘hidden gem’ thanks to its tucked-away location, it’s fair to say many locals don't even know about Bellfield Beer Garden & Tap Room, despite it being just a stone’s throw from the city centre.

Located in Stanley Place, at Abbeyhill, the secluded venue has an indoor taproom and outdoor beer garden with sheltered booths – making it perfect for those days even when the sun isn’t shining.

Named Best Taproom in the 2022 Scottish Beer Awards, it’s just a short stroll from Holyrood Park and the Scottish Parliament.

Bellfield Beer Garden & Tap Room offers a full range of craft beers – brewed in the onsite brewhouse – and guest beers (on draught and in can, in the fridge). There’s always a low/no alcohol option and a wide range of spirits, soft drinks from small suppliers and organic wines.

Each weekend, the venue features food from a different local pop-up to complement the beers on offer. From authentic Mexican tacos and Spanish tapas to Vietnamese Banh Mi and Scottish sourced specialities, there is always something delicious to munch on.

Taproom manager Gregor Zielinski says: “Since opening our tap room and beer garden, we've been recognised for the quality of our beer and the warmth of our welcome.

“We’re often described as a ‘hidden gem’ because we’re tucked away, down a lane in Abbeyhill.

“We love good food at Bellfield and know that there’s nothing better than a beer and some seriously tasty cuisine, so there’s always a great food pop up to discover at the weekends.”

Scroll through our photo gallery for a look around this ‘hidden gem’ beer garden and make sure to check it out.

Bellfield Beer Garden & Tap Room Many Edinburgh locals don't know about Bellfield Beer Garden & Tap Room, despite it being just a stone's throw from the city centre.

Bellfield has ten covered booths, each of which comfortably seats 8-10 people - all heated and offering free wifi and charging points. One Mega booth will seat a larger group of 12 – ideal for a friends or family get-together. Smaller tables seat 2/4 people. There are plenty of tables indoors and a cosy wood-burning stove for colder weather. All tables can be booked.

Bellfield Beer Garden & Tap Room consistently gets 5 star reviews thanks to the knowledgeable and super friendly staff all of whom are paid at least the Living Wage (Belfield is Living Wage Accredited) and are encouraged to participate in brew days and research and development of new beers.