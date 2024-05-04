Trendy Edinburgh beer garden beloved by celebs like Martin Compston announces reopening date

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of Edinburgh’s trendiest spots for al fresco eating and drinking is set to throw open its doors again – just in time for the summer.

Located behind George Street's iconic Dome bar and restaurant, Rose Street Garden only opens for a few months each year, but is always hugely popular. Something of a hot-spot for celebrities, it has entertained stars such as Line of Duty actor Martin Compston.

The venue, which is now considered something of an Edinburgh institution, will reopen on Wednesday, May 15.

Jay Glass, area manager for Rose Street Garden, said: “We are thrilled to announce our reopening for 2024. Every year our talented team curates an exciting menu of theatrical cocktails and delicious street food, having recently tried this year’s creations, it could easily be our most exciting yet!

“At RSG we try to keep things fun for our guests – you will notice funny cocktail names such as 'Leopard and Lime’ and ‘Rose Street Remedy’, and our chef uniforms have ‘Chop it like it's hot’ printed on the back.

“I believe part of the success over the years has come from keeping things light-hearted and fun, maybe a little cheesy but our guests do love it.

Often a good place for star-spotting, Scottish actor Compston is just one of many celebs to have been seen enjoying drinks at Rose Street Garden.

When the Greenock-born star was filming Amazon Original thriller The Rig in Edinburgh, he celebrated his 37th birthday with other cast members at the venue. Onlookers said Comptson was in good spirits that night, and on;y too happy to pose for selfies with fans.