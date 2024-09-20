12 of the best Edinburgh shops for delicious pies, according to our readers

Everyone loves a good pie, so we’ve rounded up a selection of the best places in Auld Reekie to pick up this great British staple.

In a post on our Facebook page, we asked readers where to find the best ones – and we were inundated by your suggestions.

Scroll through our picture gallery to see who our readers reckon to be the best pie-makers – and let us know your own favourites in the comments section before you go.

1 . 12 of the best Edinburgh shops for tasty pies Take a look through our photo gallery to see 12 amazing places in Edinburgh to get tasty pies, including Bald Baker, pictured.

2 . Bald Baker Address: 13 Oxgangs Broadway, Edinburgh EH13 9LQ. Our readers say the Bald Baker's pies are incredible.

3 . John Bain & Son Address: 2 Stenhouse Cross, Edinburgh EH11 3JY. Dozens of Evening News readers told us the best pies in Edinburgh are to be found at Bains.

4 . Mark McGill Butcher and Baker Address: 124 Lanark Road West, Currie EH14 5NY. Plenty of our readers picked this spot at the best place to buy a pie.