12 of the best Edinburgh shops for delicious pies, according to our readers

Everyone loves a good pie, so we’ve rounded up a selection of the best places in Auld Reekie to pick up this great British staple.
In a post on our Facebook page, we asked readers where to find the best ones – and we were inundated by your suggestions.
Scroll through our picture gallery to see who our readers reckon to be the best pie-makers – and let us know your own favourites in the comments section before you go.
1. 12 of the best Edinburgh shops for tasty pies
12 of the best Edinburgh shops for tasty pies
2. Bald Baker
Address: 13 Oxgangs Broadway, Edinburgh EH13 9LQ. Our readers say the Bald Baker's pies are incredible. Photo: Third Party
3. John Bain & Son
Address: 2 Stenhouse Cross, Edinburgh EH11 3JY. Dozens of Evening News readers told us the best pies in Edinburgh are to be found at Bains. Photo: Third Party
4. Mark McGill Butcher and Baker
Address: 124 Lanark Road West, Currie EH14 5NY. Plenty of our readers picked this spot at the best place to buy a pie. Photo: Third Party
