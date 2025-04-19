All the Edinburgh curry houses which proved too hot to handle at national awards

It comes as the nation's best curry houses and chefs got together for a glitzy event at Doubletree by Hilton in Glasgow earlier this week.
Now in its 17th year, the Scottish Curry Awards recognises and celebrates the talents and hard work of individuals and businesses within the Scottish curry industry.
In total, 53 prizes were dished out on the night, with many local venues taking home prestigious gongs.
A spokesperson for The Scottish Curry Awards 2025 said: “We’re very proud to once again be able to celebrate the finest in the Scottish curry scene, recognising the creativity, innovation, and exceptional service that have become synonymous with this beloved cuisine.
“The curry industry has become a vital part of our culture, and these awards recognise the exceptional talents of the individuals and businesses that make it so special.
“We want to congratulate all of our winners on their incredible accomplishments.”
Take a look through our photo gallery to see all 53 winners – including all the Edinburgh and Lothians prizewinners.
