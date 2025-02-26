Edinburgh curry house proves too hot to handle as it triumphs at prestigious UK awards

An Edinburgh restaurant and takeaway has scooped a top culinary prize at the 2025 Nation’s Curry Awards, beating off competition from across the country.

The prestigious awards celebrate the excellence of those in the curry industry in the UK, shining a light on restaurants and curry houses with exceptional food quality, customer service, and more.

Categories include the likes of Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year, Family Friendly Restaurant of the Year, Street Food Restaurant of the Year as well as winners based on location.

The gongs were dished out out in earlier this week, with 49 restaurants from across the UK picking up prizes.

Triumphing in the South Indian Restaurant of the year was Chennai's Marina, which has branches on Dalry Road, Clerk Street and Montagu Terrace.

Much-loved by locals, the curry company describes itself as a home for traditional and exquisite Indian & Sri Lankan delicacies in the city of Edinburgh.

“Our menu is a tribute to the rich culinary heritage of India and Sri Lanka”, say the owners. “We are dedicated to preserving the authentic flavors and traditional cooking methods that have been passed down through generations. From our aromatic curries to our vibrant rice dishes, every meal we serve is an exploration of our roots.”

