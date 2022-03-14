Bross Deli in St James Quarter is officially open until 10pm – with a new bar, DJ at weekends, and drinks from Scottish brand Brewgooder.

Diners can now enjoy everything from early morning bagel breakfasts to late night “noshing boards” with beer, cocktails, and beats.

The popular Edinburgh business – which has cafes in Portobello, Bruntsfield and Stockbridge – welcomed its first evening diners over the weekend and unveiled its new bar and cocktail menu.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bross Deli in St James Quarter, Edinburgh, is launching evening opening hours (Marc Millar)

The Capital’s first ever “Jew-ish” deli also launched its final menu championing Montreal street culture, with a Scottish twist.

This includes Challah bread French toast, the McKnish – a Scottish twist on the knish with haggis – and Matzah Ball Soup, recommended for hangovers.

Founder Larah Bross said: “They came, they tasted and they told us exactly what they thought! We tested our menu against the sophisticated palettes of your average Edinburgh foodie and now equipped with their feedback and the best local ingredients - our talented Bross hole-filling heroes are ready to set the final menu free.

Bross Deli will treat diners to DJ sets at the weekend (Marc Millar)

“We’ve created a menu that brings comfort to the soul, whether you’re feeding the family from our unbeatable kids menu, finally face to face with friends, or want to revive some of that party vibe we’ve all missed for so long.”

Alan Mahon, founder of Brewgooder, said: "We're super excited to be working with Bross who are fast becoming one of Scotland's most iconic dining brands as they take the big step into late night bagels and beers.

"Beer and Bagel lovers will delight at the Deli offering which includes our Lager and Tropical Pale, as well as guest beers. There's lots more to come from the partnership and it's going to be a hole lotta fun!"

The Bross Deli will now be open from 8am until 10pm, every day.

Challah French toast at Bross Deli in St James Quarter, Edinburgh (Marc Millar)

Its new premises in St James Quarter has classic diner-style booths, a bar and bar seating, open kitchen and a deli counter.