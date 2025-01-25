Chinese New Year 2025: Edinburgh's 10 best Chinese restaurants, according to locals

Edinburgh has an abundance of great places to enjoy Chinese food, so whether you’re looking for some delicious dim sum, sensational sesame prawn toast or traditional chow mein, look no further. We have compiled a list of the 10 best Chinese restaurants in the Capital, according to Evening News readers.
2. B&D's Kitchen
Where: 214 Dalry Road, Edinburgh EH11 2ES. Rating 4.5 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'Absolutely first class food and friendly service once again by Betty and David, hence the name B&D’s Kitchen'. Photo: Third Party
3. China Red
Where: 30 Grindlay Street, Edinburgh EH3 9A. Rating 4.5 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'Great buffet food for the price and when busy the food is replenished reasonably quick'. Photo: Third Party
4. Cool Jade
Where: Corstorphine Road 3/4 Downie Terrace, Edinburgh EH12 7AU. Rating 4.5 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'Fantastic night at Cool Jade, food as always brilliant (crispy duck/ salt & chilli squid/ pork larchee/ beef & Black bean sauce) and staff so welcoming and friendly'. Photo: Third Party
