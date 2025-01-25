Chinese New Year 2025: Edinburgh's 10 best Chinese restaurants, according to locals

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 25th Jan 2025, 03:55 GMT
Celebrate the ‘Year of the Snake’ in 2025 by ringing in the new lunar year at one of Edinburgh's best Chinese restaurants

Edinburgh has an abundance of great places to enjoy Chinese food, so whether you’re looking for some delicious dim sum, sensational sesame prawn toast or traditional chow mein, look no further. We have compiled a list of the 10 best Chinese restaurants in the Capital, according to Evening News readers.

Scroll through a look through our picture gallery to see which restaurants locals recommend – but be warned, it will make you hungry for some tasty Chinese cuisine.

Scroll through a look through our picture gallery to see some of Edinburgh's best Chinese restaurants. Photo: Pixabay

1. Edinburgh's best Chinese restaurants, according to locals

Scroll through a look through our picture gallery to see some of Edinburgh's best Chinese restaurants. Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
Where: 214 Dalry Road, Edinburgh EH11 2ES. Rating 4.5 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'Absolutely first class food and friendly service once again by Betty and David, hence the name B&D’s Kitchen'.

2. B&D's Kitchen

Where: 214 Dalry Road, Edinburgh EH11 2ES. Rating 4.5 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'Absolutely first class food and friendly service once again by Betty and David, hence the name B&D’s Kitchen'. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: 30 Grindlay Street, Edinburgh EH3 9A. Rating 4.5 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'Great buffet food for the price and when busy the food is replenished reasonably quick'.

3. China Red

Where: 30 Grindlay Street, Edinburgh EH3 9A. Rating 4.5 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'Great buffet food for the price and when busy the food is replenished reasonably quick'. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: Corstorphine Road 3/4 Downie Terrace, Edinburgh EH12 7AU. Rating 4.5 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'Fantastic night at Cool Jade, food as always brilliant (crispy duck/ salt & chilli squid/ pork larchee/ beef & Black bean sauce) and staff so welcoming and friendly'.

4. Cool Jade

Where: Corstorphine Road 3/4 Downie Terrace, Edinburgh EH12 7AU. Rating 4.5 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'Fantastic night at Cool Jade, food as always brilliant (crispy duck/ salt & chilli squid/ pork larchee/ beef & Black bean sauce) and staff so welcoming and friendly'. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Edinburgh
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice