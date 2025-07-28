An Edinburgh bar that is ‘home to Scotland’s largest collection of rum’ is now on the market.

Ruma on Broughton Street opened its doors in March last year but due to a ‘change in personal circumstances’ the venue is now available for lease. Located near to the St James Quarter, the property is described as a ‘well-presented bar and restaurant premises’ within a ‘vibrant trading location’.

Ruma - Scots Gaelic for Rum - is home to over 100 bottles of the spirit and offers a high-quality range of signature cocktails including deliciously inventive twists on classic rum serves. The bar does not serve food but agents said there is ‘huge potential for new owners to push food’ with the premises benefiting from 62 covers and outdoor seating.

Ruma on Broughton Street, Edinburgh opened its doors in March 2024

Current owners signed a five-year lease in 2024 which has the option of being extended for an additional five years.

The advert states: “Ruma occupies a prime licensed pitch on the east side of Broughton Street, offering an excellent trading location in a thriving area popular with eclectic bars, restaurants, coffee shops and retail outlets.

“The immediate surrounding area has undoubtedly benefited from the opening of the nearby St James Quarter. Broughton Street also benefits from its close proximity to the tram network, Edinburgh Playhouse, Botanic Gardens as well as the Leith area of the city.”

It adds: “Our clients have traded on a restricted basis offering a niche specialist rum and cocktail offering. The availability of this opportunity should be of significant interest to those looking for a prime city centre location.”