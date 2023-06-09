Two of Edinburgh best cocktail bars giving customers a free drink in exchange for food next week – for one day only.

The ‘Swap Shop’ initiative, taking place at The Alchemist at St James Quarter and it’s just-opened venue on George Street on Tuesday June 13, aims to raise awareness of rising food poverty and invites you to “swap a tin of food for a free cocktail”.

The Swap Shop initiative is now in its third year and will be in a bid to raise items for 14 food banks across the UK. Launched in 2019, the brand collected 3,000 donations in its first year.

Every guest donating a non-perishable food item at The Alchemist in Edinburgh will receive The Shade Switcher mocktail, pictured.

The Alchemist have been partnered with Foodinate since May 2018, and provide hot and nourishing meals for those in need in local communities when guests order any menu items marked with the Foodinate fork logo. To date they have provided just over 155,000 meals for the social enterprise.

Hannah Plumb, Culture and Talent Director at The Alchemist, says: “I’m really excited to be launching our third Swap Shop in partnership with Foodinate. Foodinate, a longtime friend of The Alchemist are an incredible initiative tackling food poverty across the country, which is an issue we’re passionate about at The Alchemist.

