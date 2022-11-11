Ciao, a stand-alone cocktail bar, has opened its doors inside Rico's Ristorante on North Castle Street. The new venue serves an array of Italian aperitivos and crafted cocktails, including a full negroni list with a variety of options from £8.

The bar will also offer drinkers cicchetti – small Italian snacks – alongside a lunch menu, with two courses for £15 and three courses for £20. Dishes on the menu include Puliga Buratta with Nduja with Fennel Crackers, Croquettes with Chilli and Leek and Tuscan liver Pate with Preserved Fruit Puree, while mains include Italian classics such as Beef Barolo Lasagna, Carbonara and Mushroom Risotto.

The design of the bar is inspired by Tuscany, with decor in rich brown tones with terracotta fabrics to create a sense of sunny Tuscan warmth.

Ciao is part of young restaurant entrepreneur Stefano Pieraccini's Rocca Group, which includes Rico's Ristorante, The Broughton on Edinburgh's Broughton Street, and The Seafood Ristorante in St Andrews. All three of Rocca's restaurants have been included in this year's Michelin Guide. Mr Pieraccini said: "Ciao's arrival elevates our offering on North Castle Street. Our extensive negroni and cocktail menu is ideal for a romantic after-work drink, a romantic date, a birthday, an intimate festive celebration, or a late-night cocktail. Our lunch and cicchetti menu features well-known meat and pasta dishes and celebrates the flavour of Tuscany".

The 30-seat cocktail and cicchetti bar is open five days a week, from Tuesday to Saturday.